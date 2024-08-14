Cherry Tart
Cherry Tart effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Tart is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Very Cherry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Tart is a rare and delicious strain that combines the sweet and sour flavors of cherry pie with the citrus and floral notes of very cherry. Cherry Tart is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Tart effects include feeling creative, talkative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Tart when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by 42, Cherry Tart features flavors like cherry, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cherry Tart typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Tart’s unique terpene profile makes for great concentrates and edibles. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Tart, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Tart strain effects
Cherry Tart strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
