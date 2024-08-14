This strain from Verano is ok for daytime, but can cause some anxiety. Definitely not an indica but more a hybrid for me. I have to avoid hybrids cause any sativas cause too much anxiety. This one is right on the border of being too much sativa for my PTSD but ok to hit once earlier in the day. Afterwards - for the rest of the day - I only use indicas. Careful this strain might be too much for some suffering from anxiety and PTSD.