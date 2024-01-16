Cherry Treat
Cherry Treat
CRT
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Berry
Sweet
Citrus
Cherry Treat effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Treat potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Treat is a cannabis strain bred by Forever 46 LLC from undisclosed genetics and released in 2023. Cherry Treat has an arousing, joyful, hunger-inducing effect that also mitigates stress and pain. It has a unique profile of hops, spice, citrus and flowery notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Treat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Treat strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Cherry Treat strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Treat strain reviews(3)
e........n
January 16, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This has been one of the most profound weed experiences I have had so far. I’m new to my cana journey. But this will for sure be one I will come back to. If you are needing something new for the bedroom I can tell you *chefs kiss* it heightens touch, blissful, arousal. I feel very in the moment and also feeling like I’m just falling backwards while being still. 10/10 would recommend
s........3
September 28, 2025
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
This shit realllyyy makes you horny
t........1
February 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
This strain makes me feel awake and focused, but also relaxed and in the mind. It doesn’t give me anxiety or paranoia, which is something i worry about. It does consistently make my eyes dry. Overall a really good balance of effects for a hybrid strain.