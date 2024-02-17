What a slept on cross (Royal Kush x Cherries x Grape Cream Cake) there is another one with Orange Tree and some Unknown.. but this “Cherry Tree” is a quite a Trippy strain.. you can taste the cherry vanilla nuttiness with some sweet cake towards the ends.. very pleasant taste and effects the more you smoke the more trippy it gets! The effects last well into the day.. floating on clouds without a care in the world.. good for anxiety and depression for sure.. helps me stay positive! Colors are brighter, music is awesome on this.. good for creativity and sleep as well.. this is a keeper

