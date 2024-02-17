Cherry Tree reviews
Cherry Tree strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Cherry Tree strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
February 17, 2024
What a slept on cross (Royal Kush x Cherries x Grape Cream Cake) there is another one with Orange Tree and some Unknown.. but this “Cherry Tree” is a quite a Trippy strain.. you can taste the cherry vanilla nuttiness with some sweet cake towards the ends.. very pleasant taste and effects the more you smoke the more trippy it gets! The effects last well into the day.. floating on clouds without a care in the world.. good for anxiety and depression for sure.. helps me stay positive! Colors are brighter, music is awesome on this.. good for creativity and sleep as well.. this is a keeper
December 28, 2023
Got me very relaxed rn bruh , this shit is the real deallll, shi great for a time with friends, y’all gone be laughing for a hour and a half , then the next yall gone be sleeppp, 9.5 out of 10 would recommend