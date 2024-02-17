Cherry Tree
Cherry Tree effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Tree potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Royale with Cherries and Grape Cream Cake F1. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Tree is reported to have 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mountain Top Seeds, Cherry Tree features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cherry Tree typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Tree's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Tree, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Tree strain effects
Cherry Tree strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
