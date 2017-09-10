Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I’ll give it 5 stars based on strength alone. This is a next level strain. Not recommended for noobs to bud, or if you’re just trying to relax. It only takes me one good hit to have my brain at full alert. Honestly, it’s a bit too potent for my needs most of the time, but I sure do enjoy watching my...
I got a 5 seed of this and I'm on my 3rd harvest. it's one of the most potent strains I've ever had ! flavor I've seen go both ways, my one plant taste like your smoking very flavorful bubble gum and another is fuel ... it's coated with the biggest trichomes I've ever seen its a must try