Chicle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chicle.

Avatar for Markushy
Member since 2019
Sour, bitter and dense. For advanced users. 5stars
Avatar for 2DankFrank
Member since 2014
I’ll give it 5 stars based on strength alone. This is a next level strain. Not recommended for noobs to bud, or if you’re just trying to relax. It only takes me one good hit to have my brain at full alert. Honestly, it’s a bit too potent for my needs most of the time, but I sure do enjoy watching my...
Energetic
Avatar for Pollenchucker
Member since 2018
I got a 5 seed of this and I'm on my 3rd harvest. it's one of the most potent strains I've ever had ! flavor I've seen go both ways, my one plant taste like your smoking very flavorful bubble gum and another is fuel ... it's coated with the biggest trichomes I've ever seen its a must try
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for drbud84
Member since 2016
it had very strong fuel like scents. the discription by leafly is a very solid discription of what should be expected.
Avatar for LDNstrainreviewer1011
Member since 2017
This strain has an incredibly strong, delicious smell of diesel-fuel once you crack open a nug. Has an earthy smell too. Great high, definitely both a night time high and a day time high.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry