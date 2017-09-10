ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chicle (aka Bubbledawg) by T.H. Seeds is an award-winning flower with plentiful resin production. This commonsense cross of Bubble Gum and Chemdawg yields beautiful green buds knotted in copper hairs and covered in glittering resin. This flower’s large resin glands and vigorous growth make it ideal for producing hash or cannabis concentrates. Chicle won 1st place Resin at 2015 Expogrow in Irun, Spain as well as 3rd place Resin at the Spannabis Champions Cup in Barcelona. Chicle’s bouquet is a mixture of sweet Bubblegum and fuel-forward terpenes.     

 

This strain has an incredibly strong, delicious smell of diesel-fuel once you crack open a nug. Has an earthy smell too. Great high, definitely both a night time high and a day time high.
I got a 5 seed of this and I'm on my 3rd harvest. it's one of the most potent strains I've ever had ! flavor I've seen go both ways, my one plant taste like your smoking very flavorful bubble gum and another is fuel ... it's coated with the biggest trichomes I've ever seen its a must try
I’ll give it 5 stars based on strength alone. This is a next level strain. Not recommended for noobs to bud, or if you’re just trying to relax. It only takes me one good hit to have my brain at full alert. Honestly, it’s a bit too potent for my needs most of the time, but I sure do enjoy watching my...
Bubble Gum
Chemdog
Chicle