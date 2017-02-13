ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Chiesel

Chiesel
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

1269 reported effects from 157 people
Happy 64%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 57%
Relaxed 49%
Creative 45%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%

Avatar for Vomit
Member since 2013
AMAZING high. The first time I made a true connection with my guitar was on Chiesel. You feel so in tune with your work, your art, your words, your universe. This strain really gets your blood pumping, and is sure to make you say "Oh, man" the first time around. It leaves its tracks in your mouth, s...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 5-6; nausea 8-9 when I medicated round 1600 or so. Takes bout 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (must for me). Body high allowed me to eat lunch. Head high was energetic & focused. Dis one not a sleeper for me. High lasted 3 + hours which was great! I'd reco...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for gavyg
Member since 2011
Great creative, uplifting and focused high. I was smoking Hawaiian Kush a little before this but couldn't get anything done nor focus very well. This is a very smooth focused high and really allows me to program and stay relaxed.
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for UncleArgile
Member since 2013
A very good, strong buzz with a flavor and aroma to match. This bud (grown organically) has a very strong earthy and musky smell that has something extra on the low end, like a deep dank musty basement or cellar that has been sealed up for 40 years...but in a good way! The buzz is a very awake and A...
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for acreativeboi
Member since 2014
If you asked me what I had to say about this strain ... I'd turn on an old '90s beat and say CHIESEL got a niggah cheese in' (Yes I'm black), Hey, hey - A little paranoia after smoking most a joint but nothing too major just my pets is playing and wind is blowing. Music is wonderful. I could also ...
