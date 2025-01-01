Chimera Crunch, bred in 2024 by Denver, Colorado–based cultivator DocHollywood710, is an aromatic, resin-heavy hybrid created by pairing a standout Chimera phenotype with a select Caps Crunch male. This cultivar grows frosty, dense buds dripping with trichomes and delivers a deliciously expressive terpene profile reminiscent of Fruity Pebbles, Cereal Milk, and gassy funk, blending sweet, nostalgic cereal tones with deep chem-forward intensity. The flavor follows suit, offering a creamy fruit-and-gas fusion that lingers on the palate and sets Chimera Crunch apart as a true connoisseur cultivar. Effects lean hybrid-balanced, providing a strong, comforting body buzz while keeping the mind uplifted and functional—ideal for those seeking relief without sedation. Many users note its excellent anti-nausea properties, making it both a flavorful and functional choice. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Chimera Crunch through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.