Chocolate Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Gelato.
Chocolate Gelato strain effects
Chocolate Gelato strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
m........9
September 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
great help for anxiety, depression & menopause symptoms
e........e
July 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Alright, all you got to do is inhale and hold for a few seconds. Then sit back and get into mindfulness. So yeah, it's one of those good ones.