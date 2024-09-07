Chocolate Gelato
Chocolate Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 45% sativa and 55% indica. Chocolate Gelato is a creamy and fruity strain that has a hint of chocolate and earthy herbal notes. Chocolate Gelato is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chocolate Gelato effects include feeling euphoria, creativity, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocolate Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Sonoma Seeds, Chocolate Gelato features flavors like chocolate, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Chocolate Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chocolate Gelato has eye-catching aesthetics with dense and frosty buds that have purple and orange hues. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chocolate Gelato strain effects
Chocolate Gelato strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
