Gorilla Glue #4 mother's this said to be rare strain ( i'd never heard of it), Chocolate Glue. This 70% Indica had 20% THC & was by The Plug LA. High was uplifting & happy at first followed by relaxation & sleepiness. Moderate yellow green buds with few thin peach pistils. Lot's of frost...
Has a coffee/earthy/chocolate scent when breaking apart. We smoked a king size jay and now we're happily watching the SpongeBob movie, if that's any indication of the strain effects. 😂 I can feel my face getting sleepier and sleepier.
I originally thought this was a chocolope and GG#4 cross, but after smoking it and checking leafly, I stand corrected.
Spicy herbal coffee and sweet notes come across on nose, with a fairly smooth piney taste.
Great, distracting strain. If you need to forget it lose yourself for a few hours with...