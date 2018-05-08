ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chocolate Glue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Glue.

Avatar for yung_loom
Member since 2019
Thought it was called chocolate gorilla glue but whatever.
Avatar for zone18fatman
Member since 2014
Taste is a must have. Really wish I got a 7 of this instead of a 8th
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Gorilla Glue #4 mother's this said to be rare strain ( i'd never heard of it), Chocolate Glue. This 70% Indica had 20% THC &amp; was by The Plug LA. High was uplifting &amp; happy at first followed by relaxation &amp; sleepiness. Moderate yellow green buds with few thin peach pistils. Lot's of frost...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Maxtopher
Member since 2015
Best thing in the whole wide world. Sweet, Spicy, piney, kind of like a Hindu. Hits your face like boom! Head is up instantly, Muscles relax in seconds, mind clear within a minute. It's lovely.
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Has a coffee/earthy/chocolate scent when breaking apart. We smoked a king size jay and now we're happily watching the SpongeBob movie, if that's any indication of the strain effects. 😂 I can feel my face getting sleepier and sleepier.
Avatar for ChicagoBudTender
Member since 2018
I originally thought this was a chocolope and GG#4 cross, but after smoking it and checking leafly, I stand corrected. Spicy herbal coffee and sweet notes come across on nose, with a fairly smooth piney taste. Great, distracting strain. If you need to forget it lose yourself for a few hours with...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Crystalstutu
Member since 2016
Heavier head high with creative energy burst
CreativeFocused