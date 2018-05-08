ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolate Glue
  • Leafly flower of Chocolate Glue

Indica

Chocolate Glue

Chocolate Glue

Chocolate Glue by Third Eye Genetics is a delicious and pungent combination of a GG4 mother and a Chocolate Lava (Chocolate Kush x Hellfire OG) father. This strain emits a unique bouquet of pine, citrus, chocolate, and hashy spice while showing richer herbal notes on the exhale. It hits with a rush to the head, but like many OGs, its settles back down into the limbs as midweight sedation. Chocolate Glue’s mind-numbing buzz and pleasant physical effects make it a perfect option for unwinding after work.  

 

Reviews

9

Avatar for ChicagoBudTender
Member since 2018
I originally thought this was a chocolope and GG#4 cross, but after smoking it and checking leafly, I stand corrected. Spicy herbal coffee and sweet notes come across on nose, with a fairly smooth piney taste. Great, distracting strain. If you need to forget it lose yourself for a few hours with...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Gorilla Glue #4 mother's this said to be rare strain ( i'd never heard of it), Chocolate Glue. This 70% Indica had 20% THC & was by The Plug LA. High was uplifting & happy at first followed by relaxation & sleepiness. Moderate yellow green buds with few thin peach pistils. Lot's of frosty hairs & tr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for zone18fatman
Member since 2014
Taste is a must have. Really wish I got a 7 of this instead of a 8th
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Crystalstutu
Member since 2016
Heavier head high with creative energy burst
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused
more
reviews
write a review