Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

Chocolate Grape Diesel

Hybrid
Picture of Chocolate Grape Diesel
stock photo similar to chocolate grape diesel
THC 22%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
no flavors reported yet
top effect
uplifted

Chocolate Grape Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chocolate Grape Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Chocolate Grape Diesel effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain

Chocolate Grape Diesel reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Chocolate Grape Diesel

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Chocolate Grape Diesel