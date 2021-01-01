Chocolate Grape Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Grape Diesel.
Chocolate Grape Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
ReviewsNo Reviews
