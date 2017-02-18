ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Chocolate Kush
Chocolate Kush reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Kush.

46 people reported 302 effects
Relaxed 86%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 28%
Insomnia 15%
Pain 15%
Anxiety 15%
Depression 13%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

420Butch49
Member since 2016
Awesome. It usually takes a whole bowl or two to get me high enough to kill pain effectively but after a few hits I started feeling very euphoric right away. I smoke 24\7 and was very pleased and surprised how quick it was to kick in. Thank You Ganja God's.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Fashess
Member since 2019
High yield
EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Capo_Chino420
Member since 2018
I had this a long time ago when I was a teen. Back then it was introduced to me as Harlem Chocolate. I can't find it under that name but this comes close to the description. I remember rolling up a white boy with some of this then stored in an M&amp;M's mini tube, to later letting a homie smell it w...
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Emelec
Member since 2019
Just tried for the first time, great high was able to get things done around the house without feeling sluggish at all.
EnergeticUplifted
Bird120
Member since 2018
Awesome strain ,great taste, good one to have for a bit ✌🏼
Kraftkarli
Member since 2019
Best damn tasting strain I ever had in my life!!! No bad after taste and gives you a lot of energy for half hour or so depending on what you are doing. If you are chilling will relax and no big smell of weed. By far my favourite!!
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Sammi408
Member since 2018
I suffer from really bad anxiety &amp; im so happy I bought this strain today. Really relaxing feel but totally functional. I highly recommend this stain if you have anxiety or any muscle pains. Loved it
