Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 86%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 28%
Insomnia 15%
Pain 15%
Anxiety 15%
Depression 13%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Reviews
74
420Butch49
Member since 2016
Awesome. It usually takes a whole bowl or two to get me high enough to kill pain effectively but after a few hits I started feeling very euphoric right away. I smoke 24\7 and was very pleased and surprised how quick it was to kick in. Thank You Ganja God's.
I had this a long time ago when I was a teen. Back then it was introduced to me as Harlem Chocolate. I can't find it under that name but this comes close to the description. I remember rolling up a white boy with some of this then stored in an M&M's mini tube, to later letting a homie smell it w...
Best damn tasting strain I ever had in my life!!! No bad after taste and gives you a lot of energy for half hour or so depending on what you are doing. If you are chilling will relax and no big smell of weed. By far my favourite!!
I suffer from really bad anxiety & im so happy I bought this strain today. Really relaxing feel but totally functional. I highly recommend this stain if you have anxiety or any muscle pains. Loved it