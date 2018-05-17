ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolate Lava
  4. Reviews

Chocolate Lava reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Lava.

Reviews

3

Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
insane, smoked this on my 5th smoke of the day &amp; was wrecked, really heavy hitting head buzz. Usually i dont get anywhere past a 6-7 after smoking 3-4 times but dang this strain had me at a 18/10. the nugs looked soft &amp; felt fluffy, almost moist but wasnt moist, a lot of trichomes &amp; oran...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for SuperDuperChuck
Member since 2019
Overall, Chocolate Lava is a great strain, but it has a potent kick of spice that many may not enjoy initially. The buds I received were smaller and lighter. Colors are on the darker side, consisting of earthy and forest greens with some faint oranges. When ground up, it was more of the soft, mois...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for annaleecayer
Member since 2016
Strong chocolate taste with an earthy background. A nice smooth smoke with a comfortable body buzz. Zero mind-clouding with a light energy boost.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
write a review