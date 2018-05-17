Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Lava.
Reviews
3
wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
insane, smoked this on my 5th smoke of the day & was wrecked, really heavy hitting head buzz. Usually i dont get anywhere past a 6-7 after smoking 3-4 times but dang this strain had me at a 18/10. the nugs looked soft & felt fluffy, almost moist but wasnt moist, a lot of trichomes & oran...
Overall, Chocolate Lava is a great strain, but it has a potent kick of spice that many may not enjoy initially.
The buds I received were smaller and lighter. Colors are on the darker side, consisting of earthy and forest greens with some faint oranges. When ground up, it was more of the soft, mois...