Chocolate Lava is a rare cannabis strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. It was created by combining an exceptional Chocolate Kush mother and a potent Hellfire OG father, resulting in a strain that delivers heavy, physically-oriented effects. Chocolate Lava’s aroma is a mixture of chocolate, hash, and orange peel. This aromatic depth lends itself to the strain’s complex and earthy flavor, which coats the palate in floral spice and citrus. Cherish Chocolate Lava if you can get your hands on some, as its creeping, sedative buzz is almost as silky smooth as its chocolatey orange flavor.