Chocolate Lava is a rare cannabis strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. It was created by combining an exceptional Chocolate Kush mother and a potent Hellfire OG father, resulting in a strain that delivers heavy, physically-oriented effects. Chocolate Lava’s aroma is a mixture of chocolate, hash, and orange peel. This aromatic depth lends itself to the strain’s complex and earthy flavor, which coats the palate in floral spice and citrus. Cherish Chocolate Lava if you can get your hands on some, as its creeping, sedative buzz is almost as silky smooth as its chocolatey orange flavor.

Strong chocolate taste with an earthy background. A nice smooth smoke with a comfortable body buzz. Zero mind-clouding with a light energy boost.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Overall, Chocolate Lava is a great strain, but it has a potent kick of spice that many may not enjoy initially. The buds I received were smaller and lighter. Colors are on the darker side, consisting of earthy and forest greens with some faint oranges. When ground up, it was more of the soft, mois...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
insane, smoked this on my 5th smoke of the day & was wrecked, really heavy hitting head buzz. Usually i dont get anywhere past a 6-7 after smoking 3-4 times but dang this strain had me at a 18/10. the nugs looked soft & felt fluffy, almost moist but wasnt moist, a lot of trichomes & orange hairs, sm...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Hellfire OG
Chocolate Kush
