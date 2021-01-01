Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Chocolate Oranges

Chocolate Oranges

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
No effects reported

Chocolate Oranges is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chocolate Oranges - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Chocolate Oranges near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Chocolate Oranges

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Chocolate Oranges reviews6

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight