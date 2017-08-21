ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Mint Chocolate Chip

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.   

Avatar for Fbzjuice420
Member since 2016
This strain is a very powerful body high, good if you want to sleep or have a headache. Gives hella keif. Recommend this strain 8/10
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for MtViews
Member since 2017
When strange things happen at the casino bar. So this clean cut guy walks in with a 12lb rabbit. No joke! He orders a beer sits down holding his rabbit upright in his lap. You immediately get the felling this guy is strange. The more he talks you know he's a weirdo and that creepy felling crawls fro...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jnkush
Member since 2017
Gave a great body high and the nose and taste were phenomenal. Hope to see this strain around more often!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Wolf_Of_Vegas
Member since 2017
MCC is a very bizarre strain that comes with a tangle that will make your woman earings dangle.. . It defiantly has a minty taste and is very smooth.. Buds on this strange hybrid are super dense and very resinous... Packed with crystals MCC starts off a tingly sensation with a nice dose of euphoria....
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
It's nice and relaxing, but not overbearing. Mild organic flavor via vaping.
Relaxed
Similar strains

Cherry Cookies
Lee Roy
Purple Animal Cookies
Mother's Milk
Extreme Cream
Black Cherry Pie
Incredible Bulk
Slimer OG
Lineage

Green Ribbon
SinMint Cookies
Mint Chocolate Chip
Wonka Bars
