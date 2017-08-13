ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chocolate Sap
Hybrid

Chocolate Sap by Taste Budz is a Citrus Sap (Gorilla Glue #4 x Tangie) phenotype that leans heavily toward the Chocolate Diesel genetics of its Gorilla Glue #4 parent. Originally nicknamed Gorilla Sap, Chocolate Sap’s smell isn’t the pungent, chemical bouquet of GG4, but rather chocolatey and herbal to the taste. The palate is subtle and smooth, with notes of cocoa nibs and basil which open up to a gentle citrus finish. This balanced hybrid is a truly recreational strain, improving mood and outlook with each flavorful puff.  

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Tangie and Gorilla Glue #4 are a match made in cannabis heaven. Chocolate Sap has the Chocolate Diesel genetics sneaking through that gives it a warm cocoa aroma, a little skunk, and some citrus. Tangie's presence manifests in Chocolate Sap's effects. You may expect a nice cerebral buzz accompanied ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for XxOGkushcloudsXx
Member since 2015
I rolled up some chocolate sap in a cone and went on a short hike. This strain is great for doing any kind of physical activity because it puts your mind in an uplifted and euphoric state, but it doesn't weigh your body down with that couch lock effect. Once I smoked it, I noticed that it definitel...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Citrus Sap
Chocolate Sap