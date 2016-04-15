ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

747 reported effects from 101 people
Happy 63%
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 52%
Focused 36%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%

Avatar for N8tiveCOKush303
Member since 2015
This strain is really good for goofy relaxation and body or muscle pain. She is very potent but oh SO good, making you feel a little guilty that you feel so great! After your entertaining pain relief high, she kindly tucks you in for a short nap or to bed depending on which you need. You can stay fu...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
🔥• New Favorite Alert! • 🔥• ¡YowzA! 🙃 • Smoking thc-20.19% 🍊 sativa that will knock your socks off! • Holy skunky orangey 🍊 🔥 🌺! • The smell. The look. The taste. The exhale. The euphoria. The relief. The gratitude. The new fave. The happy me. DEF recommend for pros, newbies make sure you're...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
I was lucky enough to find a half gram of this in concentrate form, I have to admit this stuff tastes AMAZING total tangerine taste but taste more like Tangerine Ice Cream honestly, regardless it tastes and feels amazing! I'd easily say this strain is probably best for depression, anxiety, spasms an...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for soapworks
Member since 2015
Lets get ready to get sticky with this Citrus Sap, we are going to get into this strain with 2 very potent award winning and popular strains Gorilla Glue #4 crossed with Tangie. this flower was off the charts all my nugs felt like they were glued together with heavy resin, with a very earthy yet cit...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for JonG27
Member since 2016
Tastes, looks and smells delightfull. A little bit of a hard hitter for me. Subtle yet progressive transitions to euphoric state easy to accomplish and maintain. Great for mild pain relief, inflammation and fatigue. Creative, Euphoric, Focused, Alert. Should be used on low focus or mundane/rout...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Citrus Sap
First strain child
Chocolate Sap
child
Second strain child
Orangutang
child

