Chocolate Tonic by Purple Caper Seeds is a 1:1 CBD/THC strain that has helped many medical cannabis patients throughout the West Coast. Created by crossing Chocolate Kush and Cannatonic, Chocolate Tonic harnesses the best parts of both strains and offers soothing relief for inflammation, anxiety, and nausea alongside an enjoyable buzz. Chocolate Tonic has a distinct pine and cocoa aroma while being a bit more herbaceous than sweet on the palate.