Chocolate Z is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Hashberry and Grape Z. This strain is approximately 60% indica and 40% sativa, offering a harmonious blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Chocolate Z typically boasts a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers often report that the effects of Chocolate Z include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Chocolate Z to alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper and sold under an infringing candy name, Chocolate Z features flavors like sweet chocolate, fruity notes, and hints of berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Z typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Its delightful flavor profile and balanced effects make it a popular choice among cannabis aficionados. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Chocolate Z, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.