Sativa

5 2 reviews

Chocolatina

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Chocolatina
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You’ll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It’s great for a wake ‘n’ bake on a day you don’t have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride. 

