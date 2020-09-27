We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You’ll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It’s great for a wake ‘n’ bake on a day you don’t have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride.