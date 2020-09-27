I love to try new strains, so my list of repeats is short, but a 1/8th of Chocolatina from SKoRD and I have gone home together now 3 times! Very versatile. She smells of rich chocolate coffee skunk, and leaves me feeling Comfortably Numb from my hair to my soles of my feet. Also awake and grinning from ear to ear as my subconscious mind owns the battlefield on a game, while simultaneously my conscious mind is analyzing the existence of existence... a truly mind freeing strain, amazing to enjoy out in nature too though, at the end of a nice hike to a waterfall doesn’t leave me feeling to tired for the hike back, and definitely more enjoyable! Highly recommend if you just want to FEEL FUCKING GREAT!!