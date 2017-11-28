ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Chocolope Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 137 reviews

Chocolope Kush

Chocolope Kush, also known as Chocolate Kush, is a sativa-dominant strain is from the lineage of Chocolope (multiple Cannabis Cup winner) and Kosher Kush. Kosher Kush has been the front runner in each cannabis event it has competed in and has been published by High Times as the 7th overall strongest strain in the world. The buds on Chocolope Kush are dense and dark colored with a large amount of white crystals. It is known to have the aroma of vanilla mixed with chocolate. The high is described as a heavy cerebral one.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

761 reported effects from 96 people
Relaxed 47%
Euphoric 46%
Happy 45%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 10%
Paranoid 10%

Reviews

137

Avatar for PieRomania
Member since 2012
Chocolate Kush has been one of the staples in my medicine cabinet for nearly 2 years now. It's an extremely well-rounded hybrid that honestly doesn't seem sativa dominant to me. Maybe I'm consuming a different breeder's Chocolate Kush, but regardless, this strain I keep receiving is wonderful. Effec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for pjclark
Member since 2011
this shit layed my friend anthony out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for somerandomvaper
Member since 2015
It's really good for what it is, which is very specific. First of all my research shows this is a indica dominant hybrid and that's exactly how it felt. Also known as Chocolope Kush this indica strong strain makes the user VERY tired and relaxed. If you have trouble sleeping or need to relax after...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
i'd been smoking bubba kush for like ten hours one day. hooked up with the chocolpe kush, spun up a fatty, and the next thing i know my hearing was all fucked up and i was wrecked. crystal laden, dense ass nugs. nice smell and taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for skyway88d
Member since 2014
A nice strong Kush strain with a wonderful aroma. I needed 5-6 hits to get thoroughly wrecked but it still seemed manageable unlike some other non-kush strains. Recommended if you're going to socialize or wait in a long line.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Chocolope Kush

Photos

User uploaded image of Chocolope KushUser uploaded image of Chocolope KushUser uploaded image of Chocolope KushUser uploaded image of Chocolope KushUser uploaded image of Chocolope KushUser uploaded image of Chocolope KushUser uploaded image of Chocolope Kush
