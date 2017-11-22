We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I'm dead saying this shit slaps ode. I'm so deadass y'all. I smoked this shit w a lot of my friends. Got a Q and we smoked that whole bitch. Bro I had a dream that i woke up and it reproduced itself. bro nothing has ever rose to this flower's level of perfection, i'm deadass if John Stamos could be ...
If you’re looking for a get-stuff-done Sativa, this hits the sweet spot. I get a consistently clean-headed, focused energy buzz as long as I stay within my tolerance range. It’s light on the “stoned” effect, but I personally don’t smoke to feel stoned. About 10 to 15 minutes in I get a fairly tri...
Chocolope is by far my favourite sativa strain; to me, it has an almost pineapple aroma and taste when you vape it around the 175c° to 180c°. After sipping on it, it puts me into a lighter and happier mood. But, if pulled too hard, too long at a higher temperature around 220c°, it scrambles my shit!...