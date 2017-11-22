ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
913 people reported 6632 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 48%
Creative 39%
Stress 43%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Enrico_sst
Member since 2019
Creative Euphoric Happy Talkative Uplifted
Hollywood79
Member since 2019
I got Chocolope from Medmen this week and I was SURPRISED! It is the BEST I've had for Pain relief!! And didnt give me anxiety at all- just feel BETTER! Highly recommend..
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy
rainyram
Member since 2017
Tasty smoke. Surprisingly very sweet, like a coffee drink. Creative high with positive energy. Good for writing.
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy
Shabaloo12
Member since 2020
I'm dead saying this shit slaps ode. I'm so deadass y'all. I smoked this shit w a lot of my friends. Got a Q and we smoked that whole bitch. Bro I had a dream that i woke up and it reproduced itself. bro nothing has ever rose to this flower's level of perfection, i'm deadass if John Stamos could be ...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Giggly Happy
Nabrud
Member since 2019
If you're looking for a get-stuff-done Sativa, this hits the sweet spot. I get a consistently clean-headed, focused energy buzz as long as I stay within my tolerance range. It's light on the "stoned" effect, but I personally don't smoke to feel stoned. About 10 to 15 minutes in I get a fairly tri...
Energetic Focused
Dane.K
Member since 2020
Chocolope is by far my favourite sativa strain; to me, it has an almost pineapple aroma and taste when you vape it around the 175c° to 180c°. After sipping on it, it puts me into a lighter and happier mood. But, if pulled too hard, too long at a higher temperature around 220c°, it scrambles my shit!...
Energetic Euphoric Giggly Happy Talkative
KushKing420xxx
Member since 2019
Well dont get me wrong, Weed is weed but this wasnt that good. I Got a headache and didnt have a great buzz
jedNoroG
Member since 2020
I dont taste much chocolate, more honeymelon &amp; blackberryleaf. Good for listening to music or going out. Not so strong headhigh. Nothing special to me.
Creative Energetic Focused Happy Talkative