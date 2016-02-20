ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Chronic Thunder

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Chronic Thunder

Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.

Effects

492 reported effects from 57 people
Relaxed 82%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 49%
Euphoric 49%
Hungry 29%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

83

Avatar for Scribzilla
Member since 2016
I'm getting really tired of Garth Brooks showing up every time I take a hit..
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CaseyJ0nes
Member since 2016
I highly recommend this strain to any and all cannabis users who enjoy both THC and CBD and can handle being very stoned very quickly. One of my new favorites for sure, this bud has a pretty strong pungent diesel and herb smell to it, but with a very smooth and tasty smoke. I don't usually need a lo...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for azviejo
Member since 2012
I am a long time smoker of many types of marijuana and the Chronic Thunder I have been getting from Kind makes you feel like someone stole your bones. High THC in this one clears the mind and tucks you in for the night. Best to use in the evening. Definitely a top choice.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for heavn420
Member since 2013
New fave!!!! I have a fairly high tolerance so I'm constantly switching things up to find what works. CT not only helped with the pain I experience from fibromyalgia, but it also helped to control my nausea and gave me a good night's sleep for the first time all week. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer Pros: Pain relief and relaxation that leads to sleepyness. Fast acting (Effects felt within <5) Calms the mind without head effects. Cons: Some dry mouth. Price can be higher as it's usually listed as a top tier strand. Overall/Other: 1st diesel flavore...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Chronic
parent
Second strain parent
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
parent
Strain
Chronic Thunder

