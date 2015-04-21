ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Alaskan Thunder Fuck
  Leafly flower of Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Sativa

4.3 1998 reviews

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

aka ATF, Alaskan Thunder, Alaskan Thunder F***

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

Effects

1373 people reported 10207 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 43%
Creative 36%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,998

Avatar for Kujo420
Member since 2014
After one hit I was high. After two I was stoned, but when the bowl was gone, so was I.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for paintergirl
Member since 2015
ATF is another go-to sativa that will always have a special place my stash box. In the past, I was prescribed various pharmaceutical anti-depressants for chronic depression, but the side effects were horrible. One made me gain way too much weight, one made me flat, unresponsive and nearly cataton...
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for djdaveathome
Member since 2017
This strain's name pretty much sums up it affect. I decided to wait a few minutes before commenting and things only got worse. Forgot to breathe (don't you hate when that happens! :) Not a strain to go out in public. This is a strain to listen to Phillip Glass or Electronic Trance. The aroma is what...
CreativeGigglyHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
The following speaks to soil growers only, hydro is not my thing. It is also important to remember that the ATF I am describing here is not Sagarmartha's imitation strain, but the real deal which has been grown since the seventies and maintained by many different heads and groups in and around North...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cdubal
Member since 2015
ATF I will keep at the top of my list for Staiva-Dominent Hybrids. =About it:= Fluffy nugs, smooth smoke - easier to fill the lungs to capacity. Had an earthy taste, slight bit of a skunky note (though I am sure terpene profiles will wildly vary depending on one's own individual palate). =Medica...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
North American Sativa
parent
Strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
First strain child
Chocolate Thunder
child
Second strain child
Chronic Thunder
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Tips for growing Alaskan Thunder Fuck cannabis
Leafly's Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Part 1
Which Cannabis Strains Give You the Best Bud for Your Buck?