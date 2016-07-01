ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Island Sweet Skunk
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Island Sweet Skunk

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.2 856 reviews

Island Sweet Skunk

aka Sweet Island Skunk, ISS

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Fruity
Pine

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 856 reviews

Island Sweet Skunk
  • Herbal
  • Fruity
  • Pine

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

605 people reported 4443 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 52%
Energetic 51%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 39%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

856

Show all

Avatar for GlobalMacro
Member since 2015
I was a non-believer. I figured all of this talk about different strains for different issues was total BS, just another excuse to get high. Until I had the Sweet Isle Skunk. I am a 52 year old private equity professional on Wall Street, suffering from extreme neurological pain in my feet and legs. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for doobwalker
Member since 2015
Had me saying "Dis be some good shit here, mon" in a Bob Marley voice with a great big f-cking smile on my face about 15 mins in. Sooooo smooth. Go easy, she sneaks up on you in a major way. You *think* you're there, but you're not! Not yet! And it just... keeps... getting... better. Wow. Pe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Called "Sweet Skunk" at my dispensary. Watch Out! Pain free + Energy = Activity. Glad I bought it. 1st time very heady, not focussed or motivated. 2nd, 3rd, and 4th times, was quite energised and motivated, got a lot done. Very heady, but not aware of pain. Careful not to try doing too many chore...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Chex
Member since 2013
Island Sweet Skunk will never, ever, put you to sleep. Plan on being active because it's impossible to sit still on it. Sweet Island Skunk will put you on the couch. These 2 are completely different strains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for CBDizzly
Member since 2015
Extremely energetic, clear mind and strong focus. At 2% CBG, this medicine had all the energy without the anxiety. Island Sweet Skunk ... like wearing rose colored glasses and sipping on a triple shot latte ... with a chaser of Prozac.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more reviews
write a review

Find Island Sweet Skunk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Island Sweet Skunk nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Island Sweet Skunk
First strain child
Appalachian Power
child
Second strain child
Thelonious Skunk
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Island Sweet Skunk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Island Sweet Skunk nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Island Sweet Skunk cannabis
Tips for growing Island Sweet Skunk cannabis
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!

Most popular in