- Herbal
- Fruity
- Pine
Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
856
GlobalMacro
doobwalker
vitaman
Chex
CBDizzly
Find Island Sweet Skunk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Island Sweet Skunk nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Island Sweet Skunk
Hang tight. We're looking for Island Sweet Skunk nearby.