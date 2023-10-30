Got me high… just not a fun high? I smoked it like 6-7 times and every time i got high but it just wasn’t enjoyable. It wasn’t mellow, wasn’t relaxing, wasn’t stimulating, wasn’t fun… it was just mediocre in every way. I was definitely high, but it was just very lackluster. Two stars because it’s a super clearheaded high, but no more than that because it’s still super boring weed. I gave it to a friend for half of what i paid for it. I just wanted to clear the way for a different strain and I’m glad I did.