Cinderella Jack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cinderella Jack.
Cinderella Jack strain effects
Cinderella Jack reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........a
October 30, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Dry eyes
Great stuff
Z........r
January 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
It’s truly its name…bridging the gap in gender stigmatized name associations, it bridges your mind and body into some unknown inspirational intelligence with brilliant ideas you can’t seem to get on paper fast enough. And all so intimately at the same time.
l........t
November 3, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Love it Smoked it on a rainy day Was very uplifted after it
l........I
Yesterday
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
A strong flower that is very useful for any pain related issues like headaches or cramps, IBS and this strain also helps distract me from arthritis pain. If you take too much the THC levels hit hard at which point I sit down and drink some tea.
z........t
December 1, 2024
Got me high… just not a fun high? I smoked it like 6-7 times and every time i got high but it just wasn’t enjoyable. It wasn’t mellow, wasn’t relaxing, wasn’t stimulating, wasn’t fun… it was just mediocre in every way. I was definitely high, but it was just very lackluster. Two stars because it’s a super clearheaded high, but no more than that because it’s still super boring weed. I gave it to a friend for half of what i paid for it. I just wanted to clear the way for a different strain and I’m glad I did.