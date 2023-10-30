stock photo similar to Cinderella Jack
Cinderella Jack is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cinderella 99, Jack Herer, and Magnum. This strain is 95% sativa and 5% indica. Cinderella Jack is a potent and energetic strain that has a high THC level of almost 26%. This strain has a pine and herbal flavor with notes of fruit and citrus. The smell is also fruity and earthy, with a pungency that intensifies as the flower is broken up. Cinderella Jack is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cinderella Jack effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cinderella Jack when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Dutch Passion, Cinderella Jack features flavors like pine, herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cinderella Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cinderella Jack is easy to grow in any environment, with high yields of 400-500 g/m2. It has a flowering time of 70-77 days. It is a rare and powerful strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cinderella Jack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cinderella Jack strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Cinderella Jack strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cinderella Jack strain reviews

October 30, 2023
Great stuff
3 people found this helpful
November 3, 2023
Love it Smoked it on a rainy day Was very uplifted after it
2 people found this helpful
January 4, 2024
It's truly its name…bridging the gap in gender stigmatized name associations, it bridges your mind and body into some unknown inspirational intelligence with brilliant ideas you can't seem to get on paper fast enough. And all so intimately at the same time.
2 people found this helpful
