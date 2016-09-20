Citrix is a hybrid cannabis strain that draws its genetics from a flavorful Grapefruit mother and a resinous LA Confidential male. Named for its intense orange aroma, Citrix entices the senses before drawing you into its active, clear-headed euphoria. If Citrix makes it into your garden, the telltale signs of a good phenotype include a pungent aroma, disease resistance, heavy yields, rapid vegetative growth, and a dense bud structure.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings