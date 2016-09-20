ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Citrix

Citrix is a hybrid cannabis strain that draws its genetics from a flavorful Grapefruit mother and a resinous LA Confidential male. Named for its intense orange aroma, Citrix entices the senses before drawing you into its active, clear-headed euphoria. If Citrix makes it into your garden, the telltale signs of a good phenotype include a pungent aroma, disease resistance, heavy yields, rapid vegetative growth, and a dense bud structure.

Effects

340 reported effects from 61 people
Happy 60%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 40%
Focused 37%

Reviews

88

Avatar for makis88
Member since 2014
My first hit via bubbler was truly unique. the flavor of grapefruit was overpoweringly delicious, followed by the robust undertone from the resinous LA confidential. the high was pleasant. helped both my many physical/ mental ailments. the terpene profiling was one that gave a very positive, engagin...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for crinoid1919
Member since 2015
Citrix extract by Open Vape is a wonderful product. It has a fantastic flavor... like grapefruit meets a pineapple. The high can't be beat, leaving you focused and energized.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for DeviBliss
Member since 2016
This was nice, but a bit underwhelming. I felt relaxed and aware, but not particularly driven - this was a nice middle-ground. It also allowed me to really enjoy my food, leisurely savoring it, and might do well for others with or in recovery from eating disorders.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Scriptnick
Member since 2015
after a glob of this wonderful hybrid my pain and anxiety are gone and I feel great. sweet yet piney citrus it's a beautiful thing
Euphoric
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
This review is for Citrix/Haole shatter. Very tasty citrus taste. Very potent shatter. I took 3 dabs and I am completely stoned. My head is feeling heavy, my eyes are feeling heavy but I am completely alert and awake. The color is darker amber honey. It is shatter, and does shatter... haha Th...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Lineage

Grapefruit
LA Confidential
Citrix

Photos

Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains
Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains
New Strains Alert: Citrix, CannaSutra, Gelato, Lemon Alien Dawg, and More
New Strains Alert: Citrix, CannaSutra, Gelato, Lemon Alien Dawg, and More