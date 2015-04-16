stock photo similar to Grapefruit
SativaTHC 19%CBD 0%

Grapefruit

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Grapefruit strain effects

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Focused

Grapefruit strain helps with

  • Stress
    34% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Grapefruit strain reviews619

April 16, 2015
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I had obtained Grapefruit from my provider due to them not having my usual strains in stock a few months back. Their lineup is all outstanding, so I was more than content trying something new. Upon getting home and opening the bag, I was overwhelmed with a strong, bitter citrus aroma that was obviously the cause for it's name. Mouthwatering and almost beckons you to bring your nose closer again for multiple whiffs. Visually, this sample was beautiful. Outstanding trichome production, nice sized & dense nug structure, with shades of green, royal purple, pastel yellow, & burnt orange pistils. The flavor brought with it the same bitter citrus from the scent that was sweet/tart, again, reminiscent of real grapefruit. The effects were extremely sativa with a powerful head change, boost of energy, uplifted mood, increased creativity, focus, and even encouraged me to talk-ramble far more than usual, lol. Overall, this strain is absolutely outstanding. I'm more of an indica guy personally, but this is an incredible strain for wake & bake early in the morning. Roll a joint at night so you can wake up at sunrise with it ready to go (preferably in the Spring as I did). I sat outside on my porch watching the sun come up with a cup of coffee, a cool & fresh breeze on my face, with the sun's glare glistening off the dew still resting on the grass. An absolutely beautiful experience that was greatly improved by the cannabis. I'm sure it would be great in many other situations, but that morning will be embedded within my memory for the rest of my life. I will be picking this strain up again in the Summer for my morning/day time smoke while out on the lake. If you find a well-grown example with the characteristics I listed, pick some up and use it in rotation with 1-2 other strains throughout the day. You'll be happy you did and excited every morning which is something that doesn't happen to me often! Pictures will be posted of the sample I consumed here on Leafly soon (nugs will be set on a bright blue background for quick reference). Enjoy!
April 25, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Grapefruit is a phenomenal strain for my PTSD. As a Marine veteran I hardly used cannabis pre enlistment, but after treating my ptsd related anxiety for years with alcohol I was desperate to find a change. The multiple meds the VA gave me took me on one of the worst emotional roller coaster rides of my life then I found the grapefruit strain. This strain proved stereotypes wrong. I could function without couch lock and was able to live more normally because the strain causes minimal anxiety. It's no good for night terrors because can interrupt sleeping schedules. But this strain can help when challenging, and processing both internal and external fears related to traumatic experiences. The strain heightens my sense of emotional sensitivity. And allows me to better understand my triggers and live with them. It my be too intense for vets new to cannabis and if so I would recommend mowie wowie. Similar but less intense.
August 22, 2012
This aromatic sativa has a citrusy taste and scent with a nice full yet energetic high. Light colas with more orange hairs than a Irish orphanage. Great for daytime hiking, biking, surfing, gardening, housecleaning, and goes good with morning coffee even as part of a daily nutritional breakfast.
Strain spotlight

Grapefruit strain genetics

Grapefruit grow information

  • Best results with excellent air circulation
  • Clearing lower branches can improve circulation and air flow
  • Grows best in temperatures between 70 to 80°F (21 to 27°C) and at 50% humidity

Photos of Grapefruit

