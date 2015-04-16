Grapefruit
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grapefruit strain effects
Grapefruit strain flavors
Grapefruit strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- Best results with excellent air circulation
- Clearing lower branches can improve circulation and air flow
- Grows best in temperatures between 70 to 80°F (21 to 27°C) and at 50% humidity