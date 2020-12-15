the high is really a high. like body high and mental high too. my body pains are gone. i feel happy, things are funny.....definitely have a clear plan about what you going to do during / when / after you're smoking because I'm forget and get distracted so its hard to get things done. i think this is more of a strain when you want to just chill at home watch shows or something during the day. not when you want to be productive and get things done., it does give you energy tho.