Citrus Farmer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Citrus Farmer.
Citrus Farmer strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Citrus Farmer strain flavors
Citrus Farmer strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 5% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........p
December 15, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Great balanced head and body high, lifts mood. It won't knock you out and is the not one of the strongest strains I've had but one of the most enjoyable and I would buy it again. Taste can vary between melon rind, citrus and something earthy, almost like cedar. If I had to guess I would say this is a sativa leaning hybrid. Did not make me too hungry or too sleepy. No paranoia, mind tricks or anything that would make a person anxious. Maybe be nice for depression as it really lifted my spirits.
c........1
October 16, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain! I have a very high tolerance and for whatever reason this strain hits me harder than most, even the higher thc strains. I have a lot of bad side effects from chemotherapy and citrus farmer def helps my pain as well as lifts my mood. It tastes good too. This is definitely on the top 10 list for me
S........a
November 25, 2020
The high is good, it gave me Cotten mouth like a bitch tho.
M........8
December 22, 2020
This shit is so good, so easy and yet a powerful punch. It’s definitely not for the ones sicking mellow mellow mushy high, no sir y bop, no no. This one will get you doing shit, like writing this review. Enjoy the toke!
F........l
November 28, 2020
Dry mouth
Initially it seemed good but gave me a whamming headache!
R........6
December 3, 2020
love this strain! great for depression! wish I could find the flower, but for now stuck w the vape carts from NY mmj program. never was particular about strains till I found this!
C........2
November 19, 2020
first and foremost it tastes wonderful and definitely helping with my anxiety I'm flying right now 😏
i........e
February 28, 2021
Energetic
the high is really a high. like body high and mental high too. my body pains are gone. i feel happy, things are funny.....definitely have a clear plan about what you going to do during / when / after you're smoking because I'm forget and get distracted so its hard to get things done. i think this is more of a strain when you want to just chill at home watch shows or something during the day. not when you want to be productive and get things done., it does give you energy tho.