Citrus Farmer
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Cif
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Grapefruit
Citrus
Diesel
Pinene
Myrcene
Limonene
Citrus Farmer effects are mostly energizing.
Citrus Farmer potency is higher THC than average.
Citrus Farmer is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandpa's Breath with Tangerine Skunk. The result is an extra potent strain with bold citrus flavors - think lemon, orange and grapefruit. Citrus Farmer will make you feel happy, uplifted and cerebral.
Citrus Farmer strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Citrus Farmer strain flavors
Citrus Farmer strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 5% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Citrus Farmer strain reviews(22)
Read all reviews
S........e
September 16, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Dry mouth
This is a great strain! It gives me energy and helps me focus. It's the perfect strain when I want to get high but still need to get things done. Because it IS so energizing, I don't recommend it around bedtime.
n........p
December 15, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Great balanced head and body high, lifts mood. It won't knock you out and is the not one of the strongest strains I've had but one of the most enjoyable and I would buy it again. Taste can vary between melon rind, citrus and something earthy, almost like cedar. If I had to guess I would say this is a sativa leaning hybrid. Did not make me too hungry or too sleepy. No paranoia, mind tricks or anything that would make a person anxious. Maybe be nice for depression as it really lifted my spirits.
m........2
April 15, 2022
Talkative
Headache
I purchased the Citrus Farmer Select “Enhanced Live Resin” (fake live resin, distillate + CDT) cartridge from Curaleaf. I am a seasoned smoker and I have been smoking daily for 6 years. Not sure if this strain is good for people with a tolerance. I through the cart in two days, and I had to smoke a lot to feel much effect. I also got a headache just about every time I smoked it. I didn’t feel very euphoric or anything, but I did feel talkative when I smoked it. I feel like it kind of enhanced my ADHD lol. I did feel a little high but tbh I don’t really know how to describe the high, I didn’t feel great because I had a headache every time… and I don’t recommend this for anyone who has anxiety either.
Strain spotlight
Citrus Farmer grow information
Growers say this strain comes in dark and light green buds that are visibly covered in trichomes.