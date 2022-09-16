I purchased the Citrus Farmer Select “Enhanced Live Resin” (fake live resin, distillate + CDT) cartridge from Curaleaf. I am a seasoned smoker and I have been smoking daily for 6 years. Not sure if this strain is good for people with a tolerance. I through the cart in two days, and I had to smoke a lot to feel much effect. I also got a headache just about every time I smoked it. I didn’t feel very euphoric or anything, but I did feel talkative when I smoked it. I feel like it kind of enhanced my ADHD lol. I did feel a little high but tbh I don’t really know how to describe the high, I didn’t feel great because I had a headache every time… and I don’t recommend this for anyone who has anxiety either.