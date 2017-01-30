ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for shuffuk
Member since 2016
hard hitting for sure ... super tasty and probably if not the best i have had for a long time doesnt make you think your going bat shit crazy like some of the dawgs
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Criticalmanagement
Member since 2018
Super strong
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Been toking for decades and just came across this gem - awesome head rush of euphoria with a relaxing effect that calms the soul.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for The_Green_Ambassador
Member since 2018
This is actually rare as f@#k and hard to identify and get hold of! The sweet limey orange tight buds have a glisten, THC around 25% and great taste on the inhale, light but dank, a regular of mine when i can get it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for rjmadisoniii
Member since 2018
Easily one of my favorite evening couchlock strains. Despite a fairly heavy body high, you're left feeling slightly heady, but with heightened senses. Food tastes far better, and the munchies are uncontrollable (honestly, I've never truly tasted ice cream until I smoked this). Has a time slowin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for deeplyrooted313
Member since 2018
This is definitely a winner !!! It has a smooth pull and when you inhale, you get all of the orangey citrusy taste you are looking for ... Idk if this is just a good batch or if it's like this everywhere, but I will be back to get more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for evoll
Member since 2018
Very citrus smell with not a lot of flavor. Lying down You can fill focus but very relaxed, maybe it changes in a different context.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Zinzah
Member since 2018
Absolutely loved this strain! Bright citrusy flavor that put me in a very happy mood. Also it kicked my back pains ass. ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks Molly!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted