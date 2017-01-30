Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is actually rare as f@#k and hard to identify and get hold of! The sweet limey orange tight buds have a glisten, THC around 25% and great taste on the inhale, light but dank, a regular of mine when i can get it!
Easily one of my favorite evening couchlock strains. Despite a fairly heavy body high, you're left feeling slightly heady, but with heightened senses.
Food tastes far better, and the munchies are uncontrollable (honestly, I've never truly tasted ice cream until I smoked this). Has a time slowin...
This is definitely a winner !!! It has a smooth pull and when you inhale, you get all of the orangey citrusy taste you are looking for ... Idk if this is just a good batch or if it's like this everywhere, but I will be back to get more.