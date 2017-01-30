ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Citrus Sunshine Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is, as they describe it, “sunshine in a bag.” It was created by crossing Super Lemon Haze and Kosher Tangie #2. This genetic combination yields three distinct phenotypes ranging from 75/25 sativa-dominant to an even 50/50 split. All phenotypes share a magnificent citrus aroma that runs the gamut from lemon and lime candy, orange, and tangerine with a hint of herbaceous spice. With its high THC content, Citrus Sunshine Haze is not for the unseasoned consumer. This strain is a quality option when looking to combat depression, laziness, and mild pain while remaining upbeat.  

The citrus sunshine haze is moving it's way into one my favorite strains of all time. Being a long time smoker from my years in medical and now as a bud tender, I have been able to experience too many kinds of cannabis to name. This super lemony, sweet tangerine like bud has placed itself up there w...
Very potent, very terpy, citrus till the last hit. Straight to the dome. Uplifting, social, functional, but totally satiating, and very heady. She is like sunshine in a bag, and who couldn't use a little sunshine in their lives. I personally love this strain and can't wait to share it with all of y...
This strain has a new twist to it for sure. The sweet hints of lemon and lime with the 28% thc ,made up from the three different pheno. types. Finely a strain I can be productive on, pain free and still relaxed...... THANKS CEREAL KILLER, YOU KILLED IT!!!!!!!!
This strain aids in mental function of attention, as a full time student when you have a test to study for or an intense load of homework this strain is similar to Blue dream in respect to effect toward concentration for longer duration and improving mental focus. Taste is smooth with a orange citru...
this is a very strong strain ...... but a very very good strain. it's clear headed and easy to stay on task but it all so has a nice body thing as well .......... very very citrusy ..... kind of remind me of tang this is the best weed I have gotten in years and long lasting....... it suck with me ...
Lineage

Kosher Tangie
Super Lemon Haze
Citrus Sunshine Haze
Savage Citrus Sunshine
