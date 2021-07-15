City Slicker reviews
City Slicker strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
City Slicker strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
u........1
July 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I find a strain to be very relaxing and hard-hitting. it tastes good. But I do think it has very good relaxing qualities about it. I bought it on several occasions from my local dispensary. It's always good every time I buy it I highly recommend it. You won't be disappointed
M........f
October 26, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very good strain. The most important thing to me is it makes me smile. It also takes away some pain also. Good for depression ,anxiety,ptsd. This strain is stardawg x gelato33 . I can still accomplish things if I had to on this strain but this is a potent strain. Again, I love strains that make me smile. No paranoid feelings with this strain.
l........9
July 18, 2021
This is my second time purchasing City Slicker. I never tried it before that, but I recalled a man at the dispensary one day asking specifically for this strain.. I didn’t look it up and forgot about it, then saw it a while ago at my local dispensary. I tried it and now I’m hooked! I have PTSD from childhood trauma which causes sleeping problems, anxiety, depression, self harm, sleeping and eating problems, also fibromyalgia so lot of pain.. this sh!t works wonders. I can eat without feeling nauseous, and still being able to control how much I’m eating, munchies weren’t too strong. I feel very relaxed and don’t need much to feel it! I got the Kind Tree brand flower with 24.49% THCa. Potent enough to help me use only a little at a time to feel better. Definitely give it a try if you can find it! You’ll want to talk and be active but also relax at the same time. Amazing! I almost can’t stop typing! Helps for my blog bahah! Anyway, so try it! :)
c........1
July 30, 2021
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Every good experience, really strong feeling.Its amazing I cant stop smoking it.
p........e
August 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I’m sick right now and having a hard time finding any food appealing to eat. I couldn’t find a strain that was good for treating nausea near me, but I picked this one based on the reviews as I thought it might help. It did! First of all, I’m content eating my ice chips now, I could do this for hours. Feelings of nausea are gone though I can still tell my stomach is unwell since I haven’t eaten in a long while. For that I hope this strain will make me want to head to the pantry. So far so great!
j........5
May 24, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
The only negatives are how lightheaded it makes me and how ungodly hungry I get. I literally feel like a black hole; empty and only food can fill the void.
J........9
September 22, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Small bright green buds very dense. Odd flavor almost floral nice cerebral high.
L........8
February 7, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
this is great for anyone! if you get anxiety with sativas do not worry with this one will not affect you that way! it comes on at first as a euphoria that I haven't really felt much before in any other strains! It doesn't seem to last very long but it does the job for the time being!