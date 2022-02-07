City Slicker
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
City Slicker
CSl
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Woody
Flowery
Pine
City Slicker effects are mostly energizing.
City Slicker potency is higher THC than average.
City Slicker is a weed strain mixing Gelato 33 x Stardawg, reportedly bred by Greenpoint seeds.
City Slicker strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
City Slicker strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
City Slicker strain reviews(10)
L........8
February 7, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
this is great for anyone! if you get anxiety with sativas do not worry with this one will not affect you that way! it comes on at first as a euphoria that I haven't really felt much before in any other strains! It doesn't seem to last very long but it does the job for the time being!
p........e
August 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I’m sick right now and having a hard time finding any food appealing to eat. I couldn’t find a strain that was good for treating nausea near me, but I picked this one based on the reviews as I thought it might help. It did! First of all, I’m content eating my ice chips now, I could do this for hours. Feelings of nausea are gone though I can still tell my stomach is unwell since I haven’t eaten in a long while. For that I hope this strain will make me want to head to the pantry. So far so great!
l........9
July 18, 2021
This is my second time purchasing City Slicker. I never tried it before that, but I recalled a man at the dispensary one day asking specifically for this strain.. I didn’t look it up and forgot about it, then saw it a while ago at my local dispensary. I tried it and now I’m hooked! I have PTSD from childhood trauma which causes sleeping problems, anxiety, depression, self harm, sleeping and eating problems, also fibromyalgia so lot of pain.. this sh!t works wonders. I can eat without feeling nauseous, and still being able to control how much I’m eating, munchies weren’t too strong. I feel very relaxed and don’t need much to feel it! I got the Kind Tree brand flower with 24.49% THCa. Potent enough to help me use only a little at a time to feel better. Definitely give it a try if you can find it! You’ll want to talk and be active but also relax at the same time. Amazing! I almost can’t stop typing! Helps for my blog bahah! Anyway, so try it! :)