This is my second time purchasing City Slicker. I never tried it before that, but I recalled a man at the dispensary one day asking specifically for this strain.. I didn’t look it up and forgot about it, then saw it a while ago at my local dispensary. I tried it and now I’m hooked! I have PTSD from childhood trauma which causes sleeping problems, anxiety, depression, self harm, sleeping and eating problems, also fibromyalgia so lot of pain.. this sh!t works wonders. I can eat without feeling nauseous, and still being able to control how much I’m eating, munchies weren’t too strong. I feel very relaxed and don’t need much to feel it! I got the Kind Tree brand flower with 24.49% THCa. Potent enough to help me use only a little at a time to feel better. Definitely give it a try if you can find it! You’ll want to talk and be active but also relax at the same time. Amazing! I almost can’t stop typing! Helps for my blog bahah! Anyway, so try it! :)