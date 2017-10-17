ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Clementine’s Terpentine.

Avatar for QueenofPotland
Member since 2018
A nice pine smell to it, with a similar taste that has a hint of citrus. Drags pretty smooth, especially for a strain described as skunky. Creates a focused lifted sort of mood, aware, but not paranoid. Got as a pre-roll in a sale from Nectar. Would definitely recommend.
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for loosejoint
Member since 2015
When I first stumbled upon this strain, I thought what the heck is that smell. It wasn't pungent, but it had a very strong pine smell. It finally hit me the smell as turpentine like. The bud was gold with orange leaves. The buds were dense, and gave a good amount of flower when I used it in a grind...
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
