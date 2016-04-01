Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cloud 9.
Reviews
51
aWildTotodile
Member since 2018
Maybe I got some week bud... but the high was hardly noticeable for me. I mean if I smoked a lot, it was ok and kinda good for focus, but I was a little to high to be productive at that point which was a bummer.
fantastic strain for pain!! The Taste is fantastic smooth and fruity, the relief is practically instantaneous, relieving tension stress and pain in general. I would recommend this strain to anyone suffering from depression and or pain!!