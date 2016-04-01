ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cloud 9 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cloud 9.

Avatar for aWildTotodile
Member since 2018
Maybe I got some week bud... but the high was hardly noticeable for me. I mean if I smoked a lot, it was ok and kinda good for focus, but I was a little to high to be productive at that point which was a bummer.
Avatar for Chulah
Member since 2018
This strain has the most horrible taste I ever tasted in my life. It makes smoking a chore because of the taste. &amp; I barely feel anything on this strain. Won’t ever get this again.
Avatar for Rache77
Member since 2018
Happy Trees 😎🤤🤭🤓 those are magnificent happy little trees
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TrapstarCZ
Member since 2019
A personal favorite, a nice Vanilla aroma that tastes great and is highly potent. 5/5 would recommend
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Regan1965
Member since 2018
fantastic strain for pain!! The Taste is fantastic smooth and fruity, the relief is practically instantaneous, relieving tension stress and pain in general. I would recommend this strain to anyone suffering from depression and or pain!!
Avatar for GEN_LukeNukem
Member since 2018
Very great quality good for sleep and anxiety.
Avatar for soarite
Member since 2018
Gives a slight headache but thankfully it rides out smoothly. Really enjoyed the fruity taste it has.
Avatar for Batdad42o
Member since 2018
Great place and awesome staff Two thumbs up
