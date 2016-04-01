ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cloud 9 began as a collaboration between Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics as an attempt to stabilize the classic clone-only strain NYC Diesel. By adding the genetics of the indica hybrid Milky Way, Cloud 9 was created. The best phenotypes are longer flowering than the original, but possess amazing flavors and potency. Take note not to confuse this hybrid with Dinafem’s Cloud #9.

Reviews

53

Avatar for amasseur
Member since 2011
I have been using marijuana to help manage my major depression (among other things) for a couple years now. I came across Cloud 9 just like any other strain. It's what my dealer had. Until I tried Cloud 9 I was more than happy with the marijuana I was getting. This strain showed me what it is to...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jules24
Member since 2016
This strain is intense and chill at the same time to say the least. I had 26% and a couple hits and you're definitely on a cloud floatin through sunny skies, but if too much and you might find yourself trippin out a little. Great for hangouts
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for BensBadKush
Member since 2016
Great strain! I was with a friend and smoked a bowl of this strain with a little kief from my old strain blue cheese out of their bubbler. And it was great we were both so happy and just laughing at everything. But we were in public so I would get super parinoid about ever single sound (I was in the...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for totalnv13
Member since 2011
Will leave you paranoid as fuckkkkk
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for JM-Sparrow
Member since 2016
Cloud 9 is aptly named. It makes the user feel incredibly uplifted and euphoric. It's a great strain for soaking up peaceful scenery after a hike or on the beach.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Milky Way
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Photos

User uploaded image of Cloud 9User uploaded image of Cloud 9
