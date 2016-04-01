Cloud 9 began as a collaboration between Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics as an attempt to stabilize the classic clone-only strain NYC Diesel. By adding the genetics of the indica hybrid Milky Way, Cloud 9 was created. The best phenotypes are longer flowering than the original, but possess amazing flavors and potency. Take note not to confuse this hybrid with Dinafem’s Cloud #9.
