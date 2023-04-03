Cobalt Fire reviews
Cobalt Fire strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Cobalt Fire strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
B........G
April 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Purchased a 7g bag of smalls.. product of flora farms.. im not a fan of flora because it has been my experience from more than 15 different strains and felt no relief nor effects.. that my chemistry did not agree with there grows.. having same issues with most dispensary smoke.. then tried this one .. Cobalt fire .. it isn't a major creaper or a 2 toke and your done.. but I do feel relief and relaxation when I get a chance to sit .. the buzz is mellow can take a few minutes to hit but not long..and if you are careful can continue with your day.. although those with motion sickness might be careful.. wife tried it and it triggered her motion sickness bad.. I like it enough to run back and get more.. before they ran out..
q........n
April 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Definitely a Top Tier strain! Bright taste, smooth exhale, chill buzz.
n........5
April 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Love this strain! One of my favorites every time I smoke it I feel super relaxed and chill. I've made edibles with Cobalt Fire 10 grams to a cup of butter get 53 cookies and each cookie is around 100 -150 mg. If you like Bubba Fett you'll like Cobalt Fire.
s........x
May 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
This high is really people’s personal reaction. I didn’t feel the affect from the indica as much as a more evenly high between the two. Love the easy lift and the light landing. Good high for elderly. Not dizzy ….
r........7
March 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Very Nice
n........1
April 15, 2022
Love this.
t........S
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
First time i tried it and i love it. Really dense nugs light green and covered with magic sugar. I smoked a couple joints and started laughing at stupid shit. So then i put some ground up bud in my rosin press and got a good dose of rosin but it was ehh. Then i pressed an entire big ol nugget without breaking it up and pressed out some of the best squish i ever made or smoked. Very very tasty. Like wow tastey. I highly recommend it to you rosin presser’s out there. Smash that shit !!
j........0
March 5, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
First time smoking it, me and the homie are blazed! Good as the Colorado bud that I have had in the past, that Yoda's Brain!