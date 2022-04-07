Cobalt Fire
Cobalt Fire
CFi
Hybrid
Energetic
Hungry
Happy
Blueberry
Diesel
Chemical
Cobalt Fire effects are mostly calming.
Cobalt Fire is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain believed to be made from a cross of Blueberry and Fire OG. Cobalt Fire is more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Cobalt Fire produces typically indica effects that are euphoric and long-lasting. The mellow high this strain offers makes it an ideal choice for new cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Flora Farms.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cobalt FireOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cobalt Fire strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Cobalt Fire strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cobalt Fire products near you
Similar to Cobalt Fire near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cobalt Fire strain reviews(16)
Read all reviews
n........5
April 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
B........G
April 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
i........z
February 1, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative