Purchased a 7g bag of smalls.. product of flora farms.. im not a fan of flora because it has been my experience from more than 15 different strains and felt no relief nor effects.. that my chemistry did not agree with there grows.. having same issues with most dispensary smoke.. then tried this one .. Cobalt fire .. it isn't a major creaper or a 2 toke and your done.. but I do feel relief and relaxation when I get a chance to sit .. the buzz is mellow can take a few minutes to hit but not long..and if you are careful can continue with your day.. although those with motion sickness might be careful.. wife tried it and it triggered her motion sickness bad.. I like it enough to run back and get more.. before they ran out..