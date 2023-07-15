I'M IN LOVE WIT DA COCO I GOT IT FOR THE LOW LOW... At Takoma Wellness Center in DC For about $20-25 for their 1/8 / Eighth. Bag Appeal / Appearance Now I'm a pretty regular user of Cannabis and let me just say this is definitely some colorful, impressive looking flower. Beautiful Bud structure, Snowy Trichomes on every inch of the bud with a vast array of Vivid Green nugs, Bright orange pistils and pretty purples embedded throughout. Stellar Presentation.❄️🍃🟠🍇 Smell / Flavor (Have to take a sec to get another Bong hit) Ahhh there we go. Smooth Hit. You can definitely taste / smell the Diesel notes in there (Probably from the Grape gas & Biscotti genetics) And just like biscotti that toasty lemon-bread Flavor is coming in as well. ⛽️🍪🍇🍋 Effects Now thissss is what I like. Starts off very slowly with some Mood-boosting effects and imminent Euphoria. Got me smiling Ear to Ear for No Reason! Call me a Mickey's Family Cause I feel lil Goofy on this one Ya'll!! 🤪🤡🎪 OVERALL SUM 🔥🔥🔥 THAT I WILL BE GRABBING AGAIN!!! 💵💵💵 4.5/5