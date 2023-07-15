Grape Gas Gelatti reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Gas Gelatti.

Grape Gas Gelatti strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Grape Gas Gelatti strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

July 15, 2023
Loading...Happy
Very hard hitting whether you micro dose or get stoned. I got some from a dispensary in Houston, Tx. Very happy with my selections. Creeps up on you if you indulge too fast. Very pungent and fruity on the exhale & inhale. High was very last longing as well. Def one of my fav strains now.
10 people found this helpful
August 21, 2023
Wow! Amazing strain! I got a quarter from the dispensary and I'm very happy with this selection. The high set in pretty quickly and I'm a veteran smoker. Sweet and earthy on the exhale which is a taste I wouldn't think I'd enjoy, but this strain makes it work. Great ride!!
5 people found this helpful
September 17, 2024
I'M IN LOVE WIT DA COCO I GOT IT FOR THE LOW LOW... At Takoma Wellness Center in DC For about $20-25 for their 1/8 / Eighth. Bag Appeal / Appearance Now I'm a pretty regular user of Cannabis and let me just say this is definitely some colorful, impressive looking flower. Beautiful Bud structure, Snowy Trichomes on every inch of the bud with a vast array of Vivid Green nugs, Bright orange pistils and pretty purples embedded throughout. Stellar Presentation.❄️🍃🟠🍇 Smell / Flavor (Have to take a sec to get another Bong hit) Ahhh there we go. Smooth Hit. You can definitely taste / smell the Diesel notes in there (Probably from the Grape gas & Biscotti genetics) And just like biscotti that toasty lemon-bread Flavor is coming in as well. ⛽️🍪🍇🍋 Effects Now thissss is what I like. Starts off very slowly with some Mood-boosting effects and imminent Euphoria. Got me smiling Ear to Ear for No Reason! Call me a Mickey's Family Cause I feel lil Goofy on this one Ya'll!! 🤪🤡🎪 OVERALL SUM 🔥🔥🔥 THAT I WILL BE GRABBING AGAIN!!! 💵💵💵 4.5/5
4 people found this helpful
September 5, 2023
I grew a few plants of Coco Chanel in my indoor grow room and it was very easy to grow. It grew fast and the aroma was very enjoyable...not overpowering. I can also taste Celery when I smoke it. Good thing I like celery.
2 people found this helpful
January 25, 2024
My husband has been smoking weed for over 30 years and only needs 2 hits off a bong of this!
1 person found this helpful
March 29, 2024
It's supposed to help with ADD/ADHD, so I gambled and bought a 1/2...now wishing I got a full oz! Beautiful and delicious taste from dry vape at 390°, lil fruity. Ten minutes in, after just 2/10 of a gram, feeling relaxed like my chair became much more comfy and I felt focused like I had just gotten a second wind from my Adderall (super strange and cool at the same time). Flying high for 20 min, then I settled in for another hour and a half of a chill stable high and focus, ending in good mood.
1 person found this helpful

