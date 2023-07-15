Grape Gas Gelatti
Grape Gas Gelatti is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Grape Gas Gelatti is a sweet and fruity strain that has a hint of diesel and earthy notes. It also features a balanced high that delivers clear, calming, and uplifting effects. Grape Gas Gelatti is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gas Gelatti effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gas Gelatti when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Bred by ILLICIT, Grape Gas Gelatti features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Grape Gas Gelatti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Grape Gas Gelatti has light green buds with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gas Gelatti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Gas Gelatti strain effects
