SativaTHC 21%CBG 1%

Grape Gas Gelatti

Grape Gas Gelatti is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Grape Gas Gelatti is a sweet and fruity strain that has a hint of diesel and earthy notes. It also features a balanced high that delivers clear, calming, and uplifting effects. Grape Gas Gelatti is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gas Gelatti effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gas Gelatti when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Bred by ILLICIT, Grape Gas Gelatti features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Grape Gas Gelatti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Grape Gas Gelatti has light green buds with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gas Gelatti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Grape Gas Gelatti strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Grape Gas Gelatti strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Grape Gas Gelatti strain reviews6

July 15, 2023
Loading...Happy
Very hard hitting whether you micro dose or get stoned. I got some from a dispensary in Houston, Tx. Very happy with my selections. Creeps up on you if you indulge too fast. Very pungent and fruity on the exhale & inhale. High was very last longing as well. Def one of my fav strains now.
August 21, 2023
Wow! Amazing strain! I got a quarter from the dispensary and I'm very happy with this selection. The high set in pretty quickly and I'm a veteran smoker. Sweet and earthy on the exhale which is a taste I wouldn't think I'd enjoy, but this strain makes it work. Great ride!!
September 17, 2024
I'M IN LOVE WIT DA COCO I GOT IT FOR THE LOW LOW... At Takoma Wellness Center in DC For about $20-25 for their 1/8 / Eighth. Bag Appeal / Appearance Now I'm a pretty regular user of Cannabis and let me just say this is definitely some colorful, impressive looking flower. Beautiful Bud structure, Snowy Trichomes on every inch of the bud with a vast array of Vivid Green nugs, Bright orange pistils and pretty purples embedded throughout. Stellar Presentation.❄️🍃🟠🍇 Smell / Flavor (Have to take a sec to get another Bong hit) Ahhh there we go. Smooth Hit. You can definitely taste / smell the Diesel notes in there (Probably from the Grape gas & Biscotti genetics) And just like biscotti that toasty lemon-bread Flavor is coming in as well. ⛽️🍪🍇🍋 Effects Now thissss is what I like. Starts off very slowly with some Mood-boosting effects and imminent Euphoria. Got me smiling Ear to Ear for No Reason! Call me a Mickey's Family Cause I feel lil Goofy on this one Ya'll!! 🤪🤡🎪 OVERALL SUM 🔥🔥🔥 THAT I WILL BE GRABBING AGAIN!!! 💵💵💵 4.5/5
