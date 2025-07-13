Cocoa Duluce
Cocoa Duluce strain reviews(1)
July 13, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Tingly
i believe this is supposed to be cocoa dulce* in that case, this weed is a very tingly, very arousing body high. something like this would usually make me feel overstimulated but it also has a giddy carefree mental high that eases any social anxiety. I strongly recommend