Illuminati OG

Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D's 1996 Club 33 OG phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of many west coast cannabis varieties. In spite of its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery (as its name suggests). The colas are a blend of beautiful green tones and its scent is fresh and piney. Illuminati's denseness hits the tongue with a blast of pine and a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. Its effects set in very quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown of the head and melts over the entire body.

Avatar for PumpkinGemini11
Member since 2015
This is an amazing strain. Definitely in my Top 3. Great body high. Tingly legs and no anxiety or anything. If you want an even better high, mix Illuminati OG with Gorilla Glue #4. OMG!! Best high.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for HideousKinky
Member since 2016
This stuff is really good, but it did not, as advertised, "knock me out." Instead, I got some awesome psychoactive effects that made me want to smoke more, but left me hella hungover the next day. I think I'm too much of a newbie for this powerfully potent weedizzle.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for idreamofjacquee
Member since 2016
The heaviest indica and i love it!! I have really bad insomnia and this is my go to its heavy and sweet i love it!!
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for XpectResistance
Member since 2018
excellent for creativity! love to read and write after indulging in this delectable lil sweet treat. taste is great a snap of pine with a semi sweet earthy floral undertone. euphoric gittiness starts almost immediately at the crown of your head and quickly flushes straight down to your toes.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for theholographicwolf
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorite strains right now. As soon as I smoke it, I become so motivated, calm, intelligent (I write a lot on this one), and happy. I tend to smoke alone because I get major social anxiety, but this strain doesn’t make me anxious one bit. I do homework really well on it, and I game...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
