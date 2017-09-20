Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up this strain as a snap n pull concentrate, 74% thc 1.9%cbd it wasn't the best extraction but the strain's effects were definitely stoning and leaned towards lounging and lazy mornings than anything like getting work done. worked well for my arthritis pain