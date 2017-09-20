ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Coconut Oil
  4. Reviews

Coconut Oil reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coconut Oil.

Reviews

6

Avatar for victorhlobato
Member since 2018
Good energy, but didn't like the headaches.
Avatar for Tetrachromes
Member since 2017
Picked up this strain as a snap n pull concentrate, 74% thc 1.9%cbd it wasn't the best extraction but the strain's effects were definitely stoning and leaned towards lounging and lazy mornings than anything like getting work done. worked well for my arthritis pain
Avatar for broblondie
Member since 2018
This shit made me so goddamn horny. Sex was great to say the least.
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bigbugsandweevils
Member since 2017
I love this strain it makes me feel happy and uplifted. I like it midway through the day. makes me feel a general feeling of goodness
Avatar for Ghadia
Member since 2017
Gave me hyper acidity and headaches
Hungry
Avatar for FLHRCI01
Member since 2017
Good daily smoke. Not my favorite but definitely recommend.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed